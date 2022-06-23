New parking lot breaks ground

Crews were expected to break ground on downtown Gilroy’s newest parking lot this week.

The 140-spot lot will take over a vacant lot and the former Gilroy Demonstration Garden at the corner of Seventh and Eigleberry streets. It will include electric vehicle charging stations, ADA-compliant curb ramps, lighting, landscaping, bicycle lockers, a pathway connecting to downtown and associated signing and striping.

Construction is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 7am-5pm. City officials advised that during construction, some street parking adjacent to the lot will be impacted, with minimal lane closures. Neighboring residents and businesses should expect noise and dust as construction is underway.

The parking lot is expected to open to the public in early 2023.

The Gilroy City Council on April 18 unanimously approved Norcal Contractor’s $2,310,000 construction bid.For information about the project, visit ca-gilroy.civicplus.com/859/City-Infrastructure-Projects.