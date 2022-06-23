good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
92.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 23, 2022
Article Search
downtown gilroy parking lot seventh eigleberry street
Heavy equipment is stationed on a vacant lot in downtown Gilroy in preparation of crews constructing a new parking lot. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

New parking lot breaks ground

Work expected to wrap up in early 2023

By: Staff Report
50
0

Crews were expected to break ground on downtown Gilroy’s newest parking lot this week.

The 140-spot lot will take over a vacant lot and the former Gilroy Demonstration Garden at the corner of Seventh and Eigleberry streets. It will include electric vehicle charging stations, ADA-compliant curb ramps, lighting, landscaping, bicycle lockers, a pathway connecting to downtown and associated signing and striping.

Construction is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 7am-5pm. City officials advised that during construction, some street parking adjacent to the lot will be impacted, with minimal lane closures. Neighboring residents and businesses should expect noise and dust as construction is underway.

The parking lot is expected to open to the public in early 2023.

The Gilroy City Council on April 18 unanimously approved Norcal Contractor’s $2,310,000 construction bid.For information about the project, visit ca-gilroy.civicplus.com/859/City-Infrastructure-Projects.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Photos: Garlic City Car Show returns

Staff Report -
Nearly 5,000 people poured into downtown Gilroy on June...
News

Local Scene: Free meals for children; councilmember town hall

Staff Report -
Library, schools provide meals for children The Santa Clara County...
News

One dead, 8 hurt in Highway 129 crash

Staff Report -
Emergency officials deal with a two-vehicle crash on Highway...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,647FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
garlic city car show downtown gilroy

Photos: Garlic City Car Show returns

Editorial: The March Toward Darkness