Photos: Garlic City Car Show returns

Nearly 5,000 people poured into downtown Gilroy on June 18 to celebrate the return of the Garlic City Car Show.

The show, organized by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, featured 225 vehicles on display, 26 vendors and two music stages.

Awards were handed out for Best Paint, President’s Award, Best of Show, and a special tribute award, The Donald “Elvis” Prieto Award. Prieto, who died in May 2021, was a fixture at the car show for years. His family was presented with an award during the show.

The event had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.