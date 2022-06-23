good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 23, 2022
garlic city car show downtown gilroy
Matty Orozco and Nick Perales show off their 1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Bus at the Garlic City Car Show in downtown Gilroy on June 18. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
FeaturedNews

Photos: Garlic City Car Show returns

By: Staff Report
Nearly 5,000 people poured into downtown Gilroy on June 18 to celebrate the return of the Garlic City Car Show.

The show, organized by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, featured 225 vehicles on display, 26 vendors and two music stages.

Awards were handed out for Best Paint, President’s Award, Best of Show, and a special tribute award, The Donald “Elvis” Prieto Award. Prieto, who died in May 2021, was a fixture at the car show for years. His family was presented with an award during the show.

The event had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Staff Report

