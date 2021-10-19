good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
October 19, 2021
Article Search
gilroy transit center bus santa clara valley transportation authority commuting glenn hendricks rapid 568
Valley Transportation Authority Board Chair Glenn Hendricks stands next to the Rapid 568 bus that was unveiled during a ceremony at the Gilroy Transit Center on Oct. 14. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

New ‘rapid’ bus line unveiled

Route travels more frequently from South County to San Jose

By: Erik Chalhoub
65
0

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority unveiled a new bus line Oct. 14 that aims to give South County commuters a faster option to San Jose.

Called the Rapid 568, the line runs weekdays from 5:30am to 7pm from the Gilroy Transit Center to Diridon Station in San Jose, every 30 minutes. It includes various stops in San Martin and Morgan Hill, as well as at San Jose State.

The line replaces the Express 168, which ran four northbound trips during both the morning and evening on the weekdays.

The fare for the 568 is $2.50, half of what the 168 cost, VTA General Manager/CEO Carolyn Gonot said.

Gonot added that the idea for the new line stemmed from feedback the VTA received from South County passengers, who said the heavily-utilized Route 68 bus, which continues to travel daily from the transit center to Diridon Station, takes too long to go to San Jose and return home, with 95 stops in both directions that often takes nearly two hours one-way.

“While it’s great for many people who need to get to those places, it’s just not the most efficient way to get from Gilroy to San Jose,” she said. 

The Rapid 568, meanwhile, has 19 stops, which, depending on traffic, could take a little more than an hour to get from Gilroy to Diridon Station.

“The South County city council members, our board members, listened to their constituents and coordinated several meetings with our staff to develop the Rapid 568 idea,” Gonot said. “It will get riders to their destination much faster than the 68.”

Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine said the bus will help connect local commuters to train services at Diridon Station that will allow them to travel more easily throughout the greater Bay Area.

“It is my desire to make sure we continue this work so we can increase public transportation not only in South County, but the entire region,” he said.

The Gilroy Transit Center has been in the spotlight recently, after the VTA presented a proposal that would add housing on the downtown property.

That proposal has been shelved for now, as the VTA and city officials plan to work on increasing transit services first.

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley said having increased public transportation options should motivate commuters to leave their cars parked at home or at the transit center, “and not parked on 101.”

“Not only do we need these kinds of connections, but we need them to be steady, frequent and reliable,” she said.

VTA officials added that it will launch a pilot program in Morgan Hill next year that will create an on-demand point-to-point service using small vehicles. 

To view departure times for Rapid 568, visit vta.org/go/routes/rapid-568.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Fair, flag raising commemorate Coming Out Day

submitted -
Rebekah Children’s Services (RCS) and the Kneaded Culinary Academy...
COVID-19

Walk-in vaccination clinic at Gavilan Oct. 20

Staff Report -
Gavilan College and Santa Clara County Public Health are...
Gilroy High School

Gilroy High volleyball team looks to finish strong

Emanuel Lee -
Even though the Gilroy High girls volleyball team’s season...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
national coming out day rebekah children's services Ensamble Folklorico Colibri

Fair, flag raising commemorate Coming Out Day

Walk-in vaccination clinic at Gavilan Oct. 20