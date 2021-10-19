good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 19, 2021
Ensamble Folklorico Colibri performs during the National Coming Out Day event on Oct. 8 at Rebekah Children’s Services. Photo courtesy of Rebekah Children’s Services
Fair, flag raising commemorate Coming Out Day

Community organizations partner to raise awareness of LGBTQ+

By: Jessica Schneider
Rebekah Children’s Services (RCS) and the Kneaded Culinary Academy hosted the third annual National Coming Out Day on Oct. 8. 

The event, hosted at RCS, included a resource fair and flag raising ceremony in partnership with The LGBTQ Youth Space. National Coming Out Day marks an historical day to raise awareness of the LGBTQ+ community to foster support and inclusivity around coming out.

In 2019, Rebekah Children’s Services was the first community organization to raise the LGBTQ+ flag in the City of Gilroy in celebration of National Coming Out Day. The Pride flag continues to fly year-round on the Rebekah Children’s Services campus to show the LGBTQ+ community, and their allies that RCS is a safe space for all.

“Rebekah Children’s Services was the first entity in Gilroy to recognize our LGBTQ community by way of raising the Pride Flag over three years ago,” said Christophe E. Rebboah, chief executive officer of Rebekah Children’s Services. “The flag is a symbol that Rebekah Children’s Services is a safe haven for all LGTBQ children and youth in need of mental health services, unconditional guidance, love, and support.”

This year RCS partnered with The LGBTQ Youth Space, County of Santa Clara Behavioral Health, San Benito County Free Library, Santa Clara County Library District, The Q Corner, LGBTQ Wellness, Community Solutions and Bay Area Community Health to bring resources to the LGBTQ+ Community and their allies. This was celebrated with Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley and Hollister Vice Mayor Rolan Resendiz. 

RCS also had performances by Son De Mi Corazon Folklorico group, a traditional dance group made up of children and parents from the Family Resource Center, which was hosted by RCS’s Nayeli Ceja. Ensamble Folklorico Colibri also participated in the celebration as the first LGBTQ+ dance troupe.

For information, rcskids.org.

This article was written by Jessica Schneider, Director of Clinical Services & Training at Rebekah Children’s Services.

