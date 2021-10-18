good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Gilroy
October 19, 2021
—Photo by Erik Chalhoub
Local News

Walk-in vaccination clinic at Gavilan Oct. 20

By: Staff Report
Gavilan College and Santa Clara County Public Health are hosting a free Covid-19 vaccination clinic 12pm to 6pm Oct. 20. No appointments are required. 

The clinic will take place in the Gavilan College Student Center lounge at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. in Gilroy. There will be an “express line” for patients receiving their first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. A limited number of booster shots will be available for those who qualify. No proof of immigration status is required. 

For more information about Covid-19 vaccines in Santa Clara County, visit sccfreevax.org or call 408.970.2999. 

