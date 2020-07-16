Nursing facility resident recovers from Covid-19 while staff members test positive

A resident of a Gilroy nursing facility has recovered from Covid-19, while three staff members have tested positive in the last week.

Gilroy Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, located on Murray Avenue, posts regular updates of Covid-19 cases at its facility on its website.

“We share this information because we believe it is important to everyone’s health and well-being to keep our residents, families, staff and the public fully informed,” the center posted.

As of July 14, nine staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 over the course of the pandemic, with three of those added since the last update on July 9. According to the center, one resident has been infected with the novel coronavirus, and has since recovered.

The center wrote that it conducts “routine testing” of all residents and staff, and provides “appropriate personal protective equipment based on the staff’s respective roles and assignments within the facility.”

Visitors are prohibited to the facility, and staff and medical personnel are screened before they enter.

In addition, all new admissions are admitted to a newly created “separate observation unit,” where the patient can be quarantined, tested and closely monitored for any signs or symptoms associated with the virus prior to being assigned to a standard room, center officials wrote.

The 132-bed Gilroy Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, which is owned by Covenant Care, provides therapy, rehab and nursing.

Covenant Care also owns Pacific Hills Manor in Morgan Hill, where two residents have tested positive for Covid-19 along with eight staff members.

According to Santa Clara County Public Health data, the number of daily new cases in long-term care facilities throughout the county has dropped since a high of 42 on April 7. The numbers have remained low until a slight uptick in late June.

Eighty have died in the county since the outbreak began.