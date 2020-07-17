Gilroy Police: Mailbox vandals caught

Police nabbed three suspects July 15 wanted for blowing up a mailbox in Gilroy.

In a Facebook post, Gilroy Police thanked the public for providing tips, which they said assisted officers in locating the suspects.

According to police, three young adult males approached a mailbox on the 9500 block of Rancho Hills Drive on July 6 at about 9:45pm and placed an unknown device inside it. The three then fled in a white SUV, described as an older model Ford Excursion.

The shrapnel from the mailbox damaged the victim’s vehicle windshield and garage door.

No other information on the suspects was released.