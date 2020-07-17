Fred Tovar seeks reelection to Gilroy City Council

Fred Tovar announced July 17 that he will vie to keep his seat on the Gilroy City Council in the November election.

Tovar was first elected to the council in 2016, part of 16 years in public service that included time on the California Community College Trustees Board and Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education.

“I look forward to continuing to represent everyone in Gilroy equally,” he said. “My positive campaign will be run with a focus on the future of our community. With integrity and honesty in all my interactions, I treat all that I encounter with the utmost respect regardless of differences in opinions.”

If reelected, Tovar said his priorities include downtown revitalization, economic growth and improving quality of life. He pointed to the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 as a chief issue facing Gilroy.

“Economic recovery is of vital importance,” he said. “Now more than ever, it is critical that Gilroy residents elect a leader with the right kind of experience to help guide our city’s response to these trying times, and beyond.”

Tovar holds a master’s in Counseling and Education from San Jose State University. He currently works as the director of Career Services and Alumni Relations at Cogswell Polytechnical College in San Jose. Prior to coming to Cogswell, Tovar spent more than 18 years as the director of Student Affairs and assistant director of Admissions at Stanford University School of Medicine.

“As your city councilman, I will continue listening openly to the issues, concerns and suggestions of all our community members with the goal of building a better Gilroy, one that thrives economically and maintains that ‘small town’ feel in our neighborhoods, while also addressing infrastructure,” he said.

In addition to the mayor’s position, three city council seats will be open in the November election, currently occupied by Tovar, Carol Marques and Cat Tucker.

Those who have so far announced their candidacy for the council are Rebeca Armendariz, Zach Hilton and Danny Mitchell. Current Councilmember Marie Blankley will run for mayor.

The nomination period for candidates to declare their intentions for the Nov. 3 election opened July 13 and runs through Aug. 7. For information, visit tinyurl.com/u83vdru.