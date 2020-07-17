cLOVE Days benefit nonprofits

The Leadership Gilroy Class of 2020 will present three days of workouts, block parties and virtual events to benefit seven local nonprofits.

Gilroy cLOVE Days will run July 24-26.

cLOVE Community Awareness will take place on July 24. The all-day virtual event, taking place at facebook.com/gilroyclovedays, will bring attention to local nonprofits and small businesses in Gilroy, highlighting their services.

The cLOVE Fit Fest, taking place on July 25, will feature a virtual run and bike ride, as well as fitness classes at Gilroy Gardens or through Zoom. Due to social distancing, there will be a limited number of in-person spots. To register, visit gilroyclovechallenge.com/virtual-festival.

cLOVE the Block will wrap up the event on July 26 from 2-6pm. Gilroy residents are encouraged to organize a block party in their neighborhoods while practicing social distancing.

At 5:30pm, participants will observe a 30-second moment of unity and reflection, followed by ringing of the bells. To purchase a commemorative bell or T-shirt, visit gilroyclovechallenge.com/store-1.

All proceeds from these events will go toward supporting Rebekah’s Children Services, Operation Freedom Paws, Unravel Pediatric Cancer, Live Oak Adult Day Care, Community Solutions, Gilroy Compassion Center and St. Joseph’s Family Center.

Leadership Gilroy is a 10-month program where participants develop leadership and team-building skills, gain an understanding of the local community, and design a service project. For information, visit leadershipgilroy.org, call 408.430.2810 or email [email protected]