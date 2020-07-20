Carol Marques to run for second Gilroy City Council term

Carol Marques will seek another term on the Gilroy City Council in the November election.

The Gilroy native served a year on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission before winning a bid in 2018 to fill the remaining two years of the late Paul Kloecker’s term.

“Even though the city is experiencing loss of revenue due to the pandemic, we still need to bring our city vision to fruition,” Marques said. “There are many things our city needs in order to compete with our neighbors. We need civic pride. Our parks need to be family-friendly where people feel comfortable to go and spend time to relax, our city needs to have cleaner streets, fixed sidewalks, cleaner gateways to name a few.”

Marques was employed as a junior high school teacher and academic coach with Gilroy Unified School District from 1974-2013 when she retired.

As a council member, Marques serves as a city liaison on the boards of the Gilroy Downtown Business Association and Gilroy Gardens, as well as vice chair of the Unreinforced Masonry Committee.

During her two years on the council, Marques said she has championed funding for the Glen Loma Fire Station and a downtown parking lot, while also helping secure continued funding for the Alternative Service Model fire truck which attends to city medical calls.

If reelected, she said downtown revitalization is one of her top priorities.

“Studies have shown when companies want to relocate to a new city, they first look at the downtown,” Marques said. “If it is a vibrant, bustling downtown, it shows the city and citizens care. If not, then the companies view the city as a bad investment and they move on.”

In addition to the mayor’s position, three city council seats will be open in the November election, currently occupied by Marques, Fred Tovar and Cat Tucker.

Those who have so far announced their candidacy for the council are Rebeca Armendariz, Zach Hilton, Danny Mitchell and Tovar. Current Councilmember Marie Blankley will run for mayor.

Tucker will not be seeking reelection after 13 years on the council.

“I am proud to have served my community which I love so much but it is time for others to step up and take over,” she said.

Tucker has endorsed Blankley for mayor as well as Marques and Tovar for reelection.

“I know they have done an excellent job these past years and will continue to work hard on behalf of Gilroy,” she said.

The nomination period for candidates to declare their intentions for the Nov. 3 election opened July 13 and runs through Aug. 7. For information, visit tinyurl.com/u83vdru.