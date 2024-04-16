A Caltrain struck a vehicle on the tracks in the unincorporated community of San Martin in Santa Clara County on Monday night, a spokesperson for SamTrans said.

Caltrain was still responding late April 15 to the emergency on the tracks near San Martin Station.

According to the agency, at around 6:30pm April 15, a vehicle was on the tracks for unknown reasons when southbound train 410 approached and a collision occurred. Emergency personnel were still on scene as of 7:40pm.

According to SamTrans, there was one person in the car who was taken to get medical care.

There were an estimated 25 passengers onboard with no reported injuries, according to SamTrans. Crews are working to get the train moved to Gilroy.

