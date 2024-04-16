music in the park san jose

A Caltrain struck a vehicle on the tracks in the unincorporated community of San Martin in Santa Clara County on Monday night, a spokesperson for SamTrans said. 

Caltrain was still responding late April 15 to the emergency on the tracks near San Martin Station. 

According to the agency, at around 6:30pm April 15, a vehicle was on the tracks for unknown reasons when southbound train 410 approached and a collision occurred. Emergency personnel were still on scene as of 7:40pm.

According to SamTrans, there was one person in the car who was taken to get medical care. 

There were an estimated 25 passengers onboard with no reported injuries, according to SamTrans. Crews are working to get the train moved to Gilroy.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.  

Previous articleSeen and heard at the Poppy Bash
Next articleNonprofits collaborate on transitional housing project
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here