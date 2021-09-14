good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Photo: Celebrating Donald ‘Elvis’ Prieto’s life of service

By: Erik Chalhoub
Edgar Zaldana (right) of the Arts and Culture Commission presents the Lifetime Community Service Award for Donald “Elvis” Prieto to Prieto’s family during the Gilroy City Council meeting on Sept. 13. Prieto, who died on May 1 at the age of 54, was known for constantly giving back and donating his time and money to local charities, and for always being willing to perform pro bono for various causes. “He has dedicated years of service to Gilroy through his performances and volunteering his time at many charitable events,” said Melanie Reynission, chair of Arts and Culture Commission.

Erik Chalhoub

