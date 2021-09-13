The San Martin Airport presented The Food Truck Fly-In, an event filled with food, aircraft displays, aviation-centered entertainment and live music on Sept. 11. The event included a 9/11 tribute skydive by Skydive Silicon Valley in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on United States soil. The South Bay Military Veterans Choir performed following the National Anthem sung by Sofia Gonzalez of Gilroy. Attendees also got to check out a variety of aircraft on display and fare from a number of food trucks. Earlier in the day, the City of Gilroy held a ceremony at Christmas Hill Park to honor the lives lost that day in 2001.
Photos: San Martin Food Truck Fly In
Event included tribute to those who died on Sept. 11, 2001