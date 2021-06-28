good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 28, 2021
Dog Shack owner Adrienne Haygood (center) took her grill and cooks, Thomas Sayers (left) and Rick Flores, to the Urban Eats on the Street event on Gourmet Alley in Gilroy on June 26. Photo: Juan Reyes
FeaturedNews

PHOTOS: Urban Eats on the Street

By: Juan Reyes
People gathered in downtown’s Gourmet Alley June 26 for a night of food, beer, wine and live music. The first-ever Gourmet Alley: Urban Eats on the Street, organized by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, took place between Fourth and Fifth streets, where the alley was decked out with artwork and vendors. The event was a chance for residents to learn about plans to revitalize the alleyway into a community gathering spot with outdoor dining and special events. It also served as a fundraiser in memory of Steve Ashford, raising funds to assist in the renovations to the Ashford’s Heirlooms building. Whitney Brandt and Daniel Escamilla performed live throughout the night.

Juan Reyes

