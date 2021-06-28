PHOTOS: Urban Eats on the Street

People gathered in downtown’s Gourmet Alley June 26 for a night of food, beer, wine and live music. The first-ever Gourmet Alley: Urban Eats on the Street, organized by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, took place between Fourth and Fifth streets, where the alley was decked out with artwork and vendors. The event was a chance for residents to learn about plans to revitalize the alleyway into a community gathering spot with outdoor dining and special events. It also served as a fundraiser in memory of Steve Ashford, raising funds to assist in the renovations to the Ashford’s Heirlooms building. Whitney Brandt and Daniel Escamilla performed live throughout the night.

