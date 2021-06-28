Police blotter, June 21-27, 2021: Traffic collisions, stolen vehicles

June 21

• Grand theft was reported on the 100 block of Sarafina Way at 8am.

• Injuries were reported in a traffic collision on Third Street and Wren Avenue at 1pm.

• Police responded to a hit-and-run collision on First Street and Wren Avenue at 1pm.

• Vandalism was reported on the 200 block of IOOF Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on the 1700 block of Dunlap Avenue at 2pm.

June 22

• A vehicle was stolen on the 600 block of Leavesley Road.

• Injuries were reported in a traffic collision on Country and Mantelli Drive at 5pm.

• Petty theft was reported on the 800 block of First Street at 5pm.

June 23

• Petty theft was reported on the 600 block of Leavesley Road at 9am and on the 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 11am.

• Vandalism was reported on the 7300 block of Hanna Street.

• Police responded to a robbery on the 7100 block of Camino Arroyo at 11pm.

June 25

• A home was burglarized on the 10100 block of Whiskey Hill Lane.

• Vandalism was reported on the 1500 block of Southside Drive.

• Trespassing was reported on the 300 block of Day Road.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 700 block of West Tenth Street at 9am.

• Gilroy Police made a warrant arrest on the 600 block of El Cerrito Way at 9am.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 9000 block of Kern Avenue.

• No injuries were reported in a traffic collision on West Sixth Street and Wren Avenue at 4pm.

June 26

• No injuries were reported in a traffic collision on Automall Parkway at 1pm.

• Petty theft was reported on the 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 2pm.

June 27

• Vandalism was reported on the 400 block of Leavesley Road.

• A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle at 3pm.

Information is compiled from public records.