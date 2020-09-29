Planning commission to review General Plan draft

The Gilroy Planning Commission will review a draft of the city’s 2040 General Plan during an online public hearing on Oct. 1 at 6:30pm.

Following multiple community meetings outlined on the General Plan update website, the Draft 2040 General Plan represents the community’s values and development outlook now and into the future. The General Plan contains the goals and policies upon which the city will base its land-use decisions and incorporates the requirements of the Gilroy Urban Growth Boundary, approved by the voters in 2016.

The Draft General Plan, Environmental Impact Report, and Staff Report are posted on the city’s website by clicking on the Oct. 1, 2020, Agenda Packet: gilroyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.

The City Council, which makes the final decision on adoption of the General Plan, is tentatively scheduled to review all of the documents on Nov. 2 at 6pm.

The public can watch the meeting live on the city’s website by clicking on Council Agendas and Videos or on Cable Channel 17.

The city will be offering telephone and email options for public comments at this meeting. Comments may be emailed to the clerk, [email protected], prior to or during the meeting, and must be received before the chair opens public comment for the item. Comments must be identified as “public comment for 2040 General Plan update” in the subject line of the email. The clerk will read the first three minutes of each email into the public record.

Additionally, comments may be made by leaving a voice message at 408.846.0269, prior to 5pm Oct. 1.