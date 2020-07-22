Police arrest carjacking suspect

A teenager was arrested July 20 on suspicion of two carjackings earlier in the month in Gilroy.

According to Gilroy Police, a citizen called the department to report a suspicious person on the 8000 block of Kelton Drive at about 9pm.

SUSPECT Police released this photo of a suspect wanted in an armed carjacking in Gilroy July 11. Photo courtesy of Gilroy Police Department

Responding officers recognized the person matched the description of the carjacking suspect, police said. After further investigation, it was determined the male juvenile was responsible for a carjacking on July 11, and another attempted carjacking on July 16.

He was arrested and later transported to Juvenile Hall.

“This case is another great example of the outstanding teamwork between the community members of Gilroy and the Gilroy Police Department,” Gilroy Police posted on its Facebook page.