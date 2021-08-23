good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 23, 2021
NewsCrimeFeatured

Police blotter, Aug. 16-22, 2021: Stolen vehicles and burglaries

By: Staff Report
Aug. 16

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 9400 block of No Name Uno at 2am.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 200 block of Farrell Avenue and first block of Fourth Street.

• Vandalism was reported on the 7500 block of Chestnut Street.

• Trespassing was reported on the 3200 block of Hecker Pass Highway at 7am.

• No injuries were reported in a crash on East Tenth and Chestnut streets at 4pm.

Aug. 17

• A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street at 1am.

• Injuries were reported in a 5am crash on the 200 block of Bolsa Road.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 6700 block of Church Street.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8100 block of Arroyo Circle at 2pm and 600 block of East Luchessa Avenue at 5pm.

• Police responded to a report of elder abuse on the 200 block of East Tenth Street at 7pm.

• Petty theft was reported on the 7200 block of Camino Arroyo at 7pm.

Aug. 18

• A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 800 block of Day Road at 3pm.

• Businesses were burglarized on the 7800 block of Carmel Street and 7600 block of Monterey Street.

• Petty theft was reported on the 7300 block of Chestnut Street at 4pm.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 7300 block of Chestnut Street at 7pm.

Aug. 19

• Child abuse was reported on the 300 block of Tomkins Court at 5pm.

Aug. 20

• Police responded to reports of assaults on the 8400 block of Wren Avenue at 1am and 800 block of Day Road at 3pm.

• Vandalism was reported on the 8300 block of Kelton Drive.

Aug. 22

• Petty theft was reported on the 6900 block of Automall Parkway at 3pm.

• A child was reportedly abused on the 7700 block of Rosanna Street at 4pm.

• An assault was reported on the 8200 block of Delta Drive at 7pm.

Information is compiled from public records.

Staff Report

