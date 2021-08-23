Watsonville man dies in Hollister traffic accident

A Watsonville man died and five other people were injured Saturday night in a multi-vehicle crash just north of Hollister, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 7pm, a 27-year-old man from Tres Pinos, driving a Mazda 3 sedan was trying to make a U-turn from the northbound lane of state Highway 25 north of Flynn Road, according to a CHP report.

The driver made the turn “into the direct path” of a Chevrolet Suburban being driven by a 32-year-old San Jose man, who collided with the left side of the Mazda, according to the report.

The collision sent the Suburban into the highway’s southbound lane, where it was hit head-on by a Honda Accord being driven by a 39-year-old Watsonville man, who suffered major injuries and later died at Hazel Hawkins Hospital in Hollister, the CHP reported.

The Suburban’s driver suffered moderate injuries, as did two of his passengers, while a third passenger suffered major injuries.

The Mazda’s driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas with major injuries, according to the CHP.

“It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision and the investigation is ongoing,” according to the CHP report.

Paramedics, firefighters and police work the scene of an Aug. 21 accident on Highway 25 north of Flynn Road. Photos: Chris Mora

A Watsonville man died in a three-car collision on Highway 25 north of Hollister Saturday. Photos: Chris Mora