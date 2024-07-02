music in the park san jose

The California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire were on the scene of a truck fire on southbound U.S. Highway 101, just south of the Cochrane Road exit Monday afternoon. 

Reports of a truck carrying propane that caught fire came in at approximately 1:24pm July 1, causing the shutdown of all lanes while crews responded. 

As of 2:40pm, CHP officials said one lane of the three-lane portion of the highway was open and southbound traffic was being diverted to Coyote Creek Golf Road.  

They had received no reports of injuries. 

