Welcome to July! Enjoy those summer rides! Remember to slather on the sunscreen and sport the sun sleeves. Consider packing more water than usual, and try to ride in the cooler parts of the day.

Oh, and take the family out for an Independence Day ride on the Fourth. As you pedal with your progeny, discuss the many blessings we enjoy living here in America. Happy 248th birthday, USA!

I don’t know about you, but when I count my many blessings, I also feel pangs of sadness for those who aren’t so fortunate. As a former teacher, I can’t help but think of the children in war torn areas of the world like Ukraine and Palestine.

Always reminds me of that ancient African proverb: “When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.” Basically, it means that when the powerful are involved in a conflict, the weak are the ones who ultimately suffer.

So, why do I bring this up in a bicycle column? The third annual Ride for Palestine returns to Berkeley on the 21st of this month, giving you a chance to make a difference by riding your bike. The Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA) sponsors this event, using funds raised “…to protect the lives, rights and well-being of children in Palestine and refugee camps in Lebanon.”

The actual ride is a fairly flat 14-miler, along the lovely San Francisco Bay. Afterwards, there will be many awesome opportunities to fill out your Sunday: music, appetizers, activities, lunch, a program, and plenty of music and dancing. Cycle to make a difference.

Save the Dates

• July 6: Watsonville Criterium, velopromo.com

• July 21: Ride for Palestine, Berkeley, rideforpalestine.com

• CANCELED: Santa Cruz Mountains Challenge, santacruzcycling.org

• Aug. 3:Marin Century, Novato, marincyclists.com

• Aug. 4: Civilized Century, Redwood City, civilizedcentury.com

• Aug. 10: Tour de Menlo, Menlo Park, tourdemenlo.com

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer, and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to [email protected].