Did you know that Hanukkah (also spelled Chanukah and other variations) always falls on the 25th of…Kislev, but what is Kislev? Kislev is a Hebrew month in the Jewish lunar calendar.

This means Jewish months follow the cycle of the moon. Akin to our Gregorian Calendar, which has a leap day, the lunar calendar has a leap month. Certain years an extra month is added so that holidays remain aligned to specific seasons, balancing the lunar calendar with the solar one (Hanukkah in the winter; Passover in the spring).

Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz

All Jewish days start at sundown. This year Hanukkah began on the night of Dec. 25. It is celebrated for eight days, continuing into the start of 2025, meaning it will be celebrated twice in 2025!

The holiday emphasizes the themes of religious freedom, a miracle of oil for a lamp lasting eight nights and a minority prevailing over a majority.

The Syrian-Greeks under rule of King Antiochus IV had forbidden the Jews from practicing their religion under penalty of death. Their attempt at Hellenization of everyone included capital punishment for those who embraced their Judaism, including study of Torah, worship and adherence to dietary laws.

Hanukkah commemorates the Maccabees victory over the Syrian-Greek army and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in 164 BCE.

A significant message of Hanukkah is hope and miracles. Following the desecration of the Temple in Jerusalem by the Syrian-Greek army, it was re-consecrated, but they needed oil for a ceremonial lamp and found only enough to burn for a day.

Miraculously, it lasted for eight days. Today we recognize this with eight days of light, first with one candle and adding one more each night. The act of lighting the flame that first night, generations ago, showed the hope and resilience of the Jewish people to spread light in the darkness.

During these short days of winter, each day getting longer and bringing more light, many religions and cultures have seasonal customs oriented in light.

Congregation Emeth’s outdoor lighting celebration shares the miracle of the oil with a large Hanukkah Menorah (and all are invited to Emeth’s outdoor lighting and celebration at 5pm Dec. 29). A public display is a strong statement of religious freedom. With a candle added each of the eight nights, we shine a light on ensuring religious freedom for all.

The Hanukkah Menorah is a candelabrum with 9 branches—one to hold the lighting candle (shammash or helper) and eight others for each night of the holiday. The helper candle for the Hanukkah Menorah can also be an inspiration for each of us.

We each can spread light in the world. We can spread the light of religious freedom and tolerance. We can fight against hatred, antisemitism, Islamophobia. We can spread the light of curiosity, empathy and understanding. We can spread the light of compassion and caring for others.

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, lasts eight days. Its messages are ones whose flames we can tend to all year long.

Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz is the rabbi of Congregation Emeth, located in Morgan Hill and serving all of South County. Rabbi Dantowitz can be contacted at ra***@em***.net.