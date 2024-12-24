52 F
Gilroy
December 24, 2024
A map of the proposed Vickery Avenue Suburbs, created by Dahlin Group architects, shows the project’s preliminary layout at Vickery and Wren avenues. Photo: Courtesy of Dahlin Group
Developer proposes 104 homes in north Gilroy

Applicant seeks to bypass local zoning laws under ‘builder’s remedy’

By: Michael Moore
A Morgan Hill-based developer has submitted plans for a 104-unit housing project on an 18.3-acre parcel in unincorporated Gilroy.

Wren Investors recently submitted plans for the project to the Santa Clara County planning office. Proposed at the corner of Vickery Avenue and Wren Avenue in north Gilroy, the preliminary plans include 82 single family homes and 11 duplexes that will be deed restricted for low-income households, according to the county planning office. 

According to San Francisco YIMBY, Dividend Homes filed the plans through Wren Investors. 

The plans were submitted under SB330, a state law that makes it easier for developers to build affordable housing projects. 

Part of that law is known as the “builder’s remedy,” which allows developers to bypass local zoning laws when proposing affordable housing projects. The builder’s remedy law is triggered when a jurisdiction’s housing element is found to be out of date or not in compliance with state laws. 

County planning staff said they have received the preliminary plans for the project, known as Vickery Avenue Suburbs, but do not have to take any action until the developer files applications. 

The project’s civil engineer is MH Engineering, and the architect is Dahlin Group. 

“Illustrations show a familiar Spanish revival style, evoking the region’s colonial history through exterior light-sand stucco, terracotta tile roofing and accents of stone veneer,” according to San Francisco YIMBY, a pro-housing advocacy group. “All structures will rise two floors and similar designs to achieve a cohesive built environment across the proposed neighborhood.”

The property is currently zoned for open space. Through the builder’s remedy, the developer will seek to bypass local zoning laws, according to YIMBY. The developer’s preliminary plans were filed using SB330 in order to streamline the process. 

The project is one of more than three dozen housing projects currently planned in Santa Clara County under SB330 and the builder’s remedy law, according to the county planning office. More than 25 of those are proposed in unincorporated areas of Gilroy, San Martin and Morgan Hill. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Support Local Journalism
