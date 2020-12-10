good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 10, 2020
Santa Clara County expects more vaccine doses this month

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines on the way

By: submitted
By Bay City News Service

Santa Clara County now expects to get 39,300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in December, in addition to doses of the Pfizer vaccine, public health officials announced Wednesday.

The county had already expected to receive 17,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, contingent on emergency use authorization from the federal government.

If the Moderna vaccine is similarly approved, the county will likely receive 39,300 doses of that vaccine later in December, according to public health officials.

As is generally the case, the early doses of both vaccines will be made available to people in the highest risk categories, as defined by the federal government and State of California.

These include people at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their work in direct health care or long-term care settings, and residents of long-term care facilities.

