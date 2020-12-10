After recent overdose, Gilroy Police warn of dangers of fentanyl

Gilroy Police are cautioning residents about the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit pills after a young man died of an overdose in a local motel.

On Nov. 16, Gilroy Police and Fire Department paramedics responded to a motel on the 6100 block of Monterey Road on the report of an overdose, Gilroy PD reported Dec. 10. Nathaniel Carrasco, 20, of San Jose, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities think Carrasco consumed several pills prior to his death. Preliminary tests showed that Carrasco had consumed fentanyl and other drugs, police said.

Anyone with information about the case can call Gilroy Det. Jason Greathead at (408) 846-0373 or email [email protected] Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (408) 846-0330.

Fentanyl is a powerful narcotic drug that can have “devastating effects” even if consumed in small doses, police said.

Gilroy authorities have completed numerous overdose death investigations in which fentanyl had been consumed, and cities all over the country have seen an uptick in fentanyl overdose deaths.

Illegal drug makers have also been illegally manufacturing pills that contain fentanyl and other drugs, often selling them on the black market disguised as other kinds of pills, police said. Many drug users are unaware they have consumed fentanyl until it is too late.

“Nathaniel’s family and the Gilroy Police Department would like to encourage anyone who needs help with drug abuse to reach out,” Gilroy Police said in a Dec. 10 social media post.

The police department listed the following resources for anyone who needs help with substance abuse problems:

-Alcoholics Anonymous, (212) 870-3400 or aa.org

-Narcotics Anonymous, (818) 773-9999 or Na.org

-Santa Clara County Services:

-Substance Use Services, (800) 488-9919

-Substance Use Prevention Services, (408) 794-0660

-Youth Substance Use Services, (408) 272-6518