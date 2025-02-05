Christopher HS Boys Basketball (17-2 overall, 7-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Won 54-44 vs. Willow Glen; won 64-48 at Leigh

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 5 at Branham; 7pm Feb. 7 at Santa Teresa

NOTES: Cougars remain on top of the league; second-place Westmont visits on Feb. 14.

Christopher HS Girls Basketball (15-3 overall, 6-2 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Won 60-49 at Branham; won 54-49 vs. Evergreen Valley

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 4 vs. Willow Glen; 7pm Feb. 6 at Pioneer

NOTES: Ember Navarro converted a key three-point play with a minute to go in the big win over EV, dealing them their first league loss. Maddy Tamone added nine points as CHS stretched its win streak to six.

Gilroy HS Boys Basketball (5-14 overall, 2-4 BVAL Santa Teresa East)

Recent results: Lost 53-44 at Evergreen Valley; won 59-54 (OT) at Live Oak

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 5 vs. Sobrato; 7pm Feb. 7 at Mt. Pleasant

Gilroy HS Girls Basketball (7-13 overall, 3-6 BVAL Almaden Valley)

Recent results: Won 49-41 vs. Oak Grove; lost 52-43 vs. Lincoln

Upcoming games: 7:30pm Feb. 4 at Del Mar; 7pm Feb. 6 at Independence

Christopher HS Boys Soccer (2-8-5 overall, 0-7-2 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Tied 1-1 vs. Willow Glen; lost 3-0 at Westmont

Upcoming games: 6:15pm Feb. 5 at Branham; 7pm Feb. 7 vs. Pioneer

Christopher HS Girls Soccer (10-3-3 overall, 4-0-2 BVAL Santa Teresa East)

Recent results: Won 3-1 vs. Santa Teresa; tied 1-1 at Sobrato

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 4 vs. Evergreen Valley; 7pm Feb. 6 at Silver Creek

NOTES: Ella Oetinger scored two goals in a second-half three-goal rally to overcome a 1-0 deficit versus Santa Teresa. Hannah Sandoval scored once against those Saints and tallied the lone goal against Sobrato.

Gilroy HS Boys Soccer (9-3-3 overall, 3-2-1 BVAL West Valley)

Recent results: Lost 1-0 vs. James Lick; won 3-2 at Evergreen Valley

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 5 vs. Yerba Buena; 7pm Feb. 7 at San Jose

Gilroy HS Girls Soccer (3-8-2 overall, 0-5-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Tied 1-1 at Piedmont Hills; lost 3-0 at Leigh

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 4 at Prospect; 7pm Feb. 6 vs. Branham

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@gm***.com.