Gilroy HS Boys Cross Country

Senior Josh Guzman finished fourth at the CCS Division II finals on Nov. 16 on the Crystal Springs course in Belmont. That qualified him for the CIF State Meet in Fresno on Nov. 30, his third straight CIF State Meet appearance.

In that race, Guzman ran the 5,000 meter course in 15:37.7 for 25th place out of 207 runners. The winning time was 14:43.0 by J.R. Lesher of Hueneme.

Christopher HS Boys Basketball (0-0 overall)

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 4 vs. Cupertino

Christopher HS Girls Basketball (1-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 60-38 at Salinas

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 3 vs. Mt. Pleasant; 5:30pm Dec. 4 vs. Hollister at Watsonville; 7pm Dec. 6 at Watsonville

Gilroy HS Boys Basketball (0-2 overall)

Recent results: Lost 50-30 vs. Soledad; Lost 64-20 at Palma

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 3 at North Salinas; 7pm Dec. 6 at Santa Clara

Gilroy HS Girls Basketball (2-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 46-37 at Pacific Collegiate; Won 40-18 at Pajaro Valley

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 3 vs. San Lorenzo Valley; 7pm Dec. 5 at Yerba Buena; 7pm Dec. 6 at Aptos

Christopher HS Boys Soccer (0-0 overall)

Recent results: None yet.

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Dec. 4 at North Monterey County; 5:45pm Dec. 6 at Alisal



Christopher HS Girls Soccer (0-0 overall)

Recent results: None yet.

Upcoming games: 6pm Dec. 3 vs. Homestead; 1:15pm Dec. 7 vs. Mountain View

Gilroy HS Boys Soccer (1-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Santa Teresa

Upcoming games: 6pm Dec. 12 at Monte Vista Christian



Gilroy HS Girls Soccer (1-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Willow Glen

Upcoming games: 6pm Dec. 3 at Salinas

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@gm***.com.