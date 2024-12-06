Gilroy HS Boys Cross Country
Senior Josh Guzman finished fourth at the CCS Division II finals on Nov. 16 on the Crystal Springs course in Belmont. That qualified him for the CIF State Meet in Fresno on Nov. 30, his third straight CIF State Meet appearance.
In that race, Guzman ran the 5,000 meter course in 15:37.7 for 25th place out of 207 runners. The winning time was 14:43.0 by J.R. Lesher of Hueneme.
Christopher HS Boys Basketball (0-0 overall)
Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 4 vs. Cupertino
Christopher HS Girls Basketball (1-0 overall)
Recent results: Won 60-38 at Salinas
Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 3 vs. Mt. Pleasant; 5:30pm Dec. 4 vs. Hollister at Watsonville; 7pm Dec. 6 at Watsonville
Gilroy HS Boys Basketball (0-2 overall)
Recent results: Lost 50-30 vs. Soledad; Lost 64-20 at Palma
Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 3 at North Salinas; 7pm Dec. 6 at Santa Clara
Gilroy HS Girls Basketball (2-0 overall)
Recent results: Won 46-37 at Pacific Collegiate; Won 40-18 at Pajaro Valley
Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 3 vs. San Lorenzo Valley; 7pm Dec. 5 at Yerba Buena; 7pm Dec. 6 at Aptos
Christopher HS Boys Soccer (0-0 overall)
Recent results: None yet.
Upcoming games: 5:45pm Dec. 4 at North Monterey County; 5:45pm Dec. 6 at Alisal
Christopher HS Girls Soccer (0-0 overall)
Recent results: None yet.
Upcoming games: 6pm Dec. 3 vs. Homestead; 1:15pm Dec. 7 vs. Mountain View
Gilroy HS Boys Soccer (1-0 overall)
Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Santa Teresa
Upcoming games: 6pm Dec. 12 at Monte Vista Christian
Gilroy HS Girls Soccer (1-0 overall)
Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Willow Glen
Upcoming games: 6pm Dec. 3 at Salinas
Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@gm***.com.
-PAID ADVERTISEMENT-