State Parks has recommended that the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreation Trails grant program (RTP) spend $6.7 million for seven local non-motorized trail projects in California, says a press release from state parks.

In Santa Clara County, the City of Gilroy would be able to use $200,000 to construct a new 4,500 linear foot multi-use trail segment—known as Lions Creek Trail—with educational signage and distance markers from Kern Avenue to Day Road, says the release.

Grant programs such as RTP help promote outdoor access by providing funds to local, state, federal and nonprofit organizations to develop non-motorized recreation trails (paved, non-paved, and backcountry) and trail-related facilities projects as well as acquire trail corridors, says the press release.

Since 1993, approximately 300 RTP non-motorized trails and facilities throughout California have been created or improved from $60 million in grant funding.

State Parks conducted a competitive review process and recommended the projects to the RTP, says the press release. The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 Authorization provides funding for the program. Eligible applicants include cities, counties, districts, state agencies, federal agencies and nonprofit organizations with management responsibilities of public lands.

The RTP requires a minimum 12% match derived from local sponsors and state funds, state parks staff added. FHWA must approve project recommendations before State Parks can execute grant agreements with these local agencies.

Prior to forwarding these projects to FHWA, each recommended project must comply with the National Historical Preservation Act of 1966 (Section 106) and the National Environmental Policy Act, and be listed on the State Transportation Improvement Plan. Compliance with these requirements can take approximately nine months to a year to complete, says the press release.

After the local sponsors complete the three federal requirements listed above, applications are sent to FHWA for their final review.