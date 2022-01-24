Sunrise Rotary, Red Cross hosting blood drive

Gilroy Sunrise Rotary will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Feb. 26 from 9am to 3pm at Gilroy Veterans Hall, 74 West Sixth St.

“Gilroy Sunrise Rotary is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Club President Lisa Blagof. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” Blagof said. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

For information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

In addition to hosting quarterly blood drives, Gilroy Sunrise Rotary sponsors the Interact Club (Rotary Youth) at GECA, funds scholarships for students going on to college and trade schools, and sponsors St Joseph’s Family Center and Rebekah Children’s Services.