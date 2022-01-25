Local Scene: Lewis Street homes recommended; Conversation and Coffee set

Commission recommends Lewis Street homes

The Gilroy Planning Commission unanimously recommended a proposal on Jan. 20 to construct four homes at the corner of Lewis and Chestnut streets.

All four homes would have two stories, with three of the lots developed with a detached accessory dwelling unit.

The proposal now heads to the city council for approval at a future meeting.

City officials to discuss emergency response services

The public is invited to join Mayor Marie Blankley, Fire Chief Jim Wyatt and City Administrator Jimmy Forbis for Conversation and Coffee on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9:30am in the Council Chambers at 7351 Rosanna St.

The topic will be Fire/Emergency Medical Response Services.

County masking requirements will be observed. All are welcome to attend.

Students invited to apply for council member internship program

The Office of Zach Hilton Gilroy City Council Member Internship Program offers high school and college students an opportunity to participate in and experience the work of a city council office.

The program exposes students to council office operations and the activities of a legislator’s work. These experiences include working with constituents, conducting community outreach efforts, assisting community-based organizations, organizing civic events and projects, database development and upkeep, staffing the office, and other activities.

Internships are available to those who are currently enrolled in high school or college.

Depending on their high school or college programs, students may also receive different types of school credits for participating as an intern.

“Many legislators and senior policy staff began their careers by interning in a city council office,” Hilton said. “It is an invaluable way to gain a true understanding of Gilroy’s democratic process, as well as an excellent opportunity to make important contacts while serving the community.”

All internship work is voluntary and students will not receive any monetary compensation.

For information and to apply, visit bit.ly/HiltonStudentIntern.

Barnett named to Dean’s List at Belmont University

Destiny Barnett of Gilroy qualified for the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 50 percent of Belmont’s 7,076 undergraduate students qualified for the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tenn., Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries.

Moen named to UA Dean’s List

Allaena Moen of Gilroy was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2021.

A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).

Musso receives degree from Georgia Tech

Dakota Musso of Gilroy has earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Musso was among approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 261st Commencement exercises Dec. 17-18.

Dorado Murillo achieves Dean’s List at Loras College

Jorge Dorado Murillo of Gilroy was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Loras College.

A student must earn a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.

Loras College is a private Catholic college in Dubuque, Iowa.