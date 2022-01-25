good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 24, 2022
Article Search
lewis chestnut street homes
Plans submitted to the City of Gilroy show four homes and three accessory dwelling units proposed for the corner of Lewis and Chestnut streets.
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Lewis Street homes recommended; Conversation and Coffee set

By: Staff Report
20
0

Commission recommends Lewis Street homes

The Gilroy Planning Commission unanimously recommended a proposal on Jan. 20 to construct four homes at the corner of Lewis and Chestnut streets.

All four homes would have two stories, with three of the lots developed with a detached accessory dwelling unit.

The proposal now heads to the city council for approval at a future meeting.

City officials to discuss emergency response services

The public is invited to join Mayor Marie Blankley, Fire Chief Jim Wyatt and City Administrator Jimmy Forbis for Conversation and Coffee on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9:30am in the Council Chambers at 7351 Rosanna St. 

The topic will be Fire/Emergency Medical Response Services. 

County masking requirements will be observed. All are welcome to attend.

Students invited to apply for council member internship program

The Office of Zach Hilton Gilroy City Council Member Internship Program offers high school and college students an opportunity to participate in and experience the work of a city council office. 

The program exposes students to council office operations and the activities of a legislator’s work. These experiences include working with constituents, conducting community outreach efforts, assisting community-based organizations, organizing civic events and projects, database development and upkeep, staffing the office, and other activities.

Internships are available to those who are currently enrolled in high school or college.

Depending on their high school or college programs, students may also receive different types of school credits for participating as an intern.

“Many legislators and senior policy staff began their careers by interning in a city council office,” Hilton said. “It is an invaluable way to gain a true understanding of Gilroy’s democratic process, as well as an excellent opportunity to make important contacts while serving the community.”

All internship work is voluntary and students will not receive any monetary compensation.

For information and to apply, visit bit.ly/HiltonStudentIntern.

Barnett named to Dean’s List at Belmont University

Destiny Barnett of Gilroy qualified for the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University. 

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 50 percent of Belmont’s 7,076 undergraduate students qualified for the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. 

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tenn., Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries.

Moen named to UA Dean’s List

Allaena Moen of Gilroy was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2021.

A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).

Musso receives degree from Georgia Tech

Dakota Musso of Gilroy has earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Musso was among approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 261st Commencement exercises Dec. 17-18.

Dorado Murillo achieves Dean’s List at Loras College

Jorge Dorado Murillo of Gilroy was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Loras College.

A student must earn a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.

Loras College is a private Catholic college in Dubuque, Iowa.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sunrise Rotary, Red Cross hosting blood drive

Staff Report -
Gilroy Sunrise Rotary will host a community blood drive...
News

Local Scene: Youth piano competition; ‘There Ought to Be a Law’

Staff Report -
Youth piano competition seeks applicants Registration is now open for...
Crime

Attorney General launches civil rights investigation into sheriff’s office

Staff Report -
State Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced his...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,642FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
american red cross blood drive

Sunrise Rotary, Red Cross hosting blood drive

Letter: Council needs to revisit bell installation