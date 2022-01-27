good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66.8 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 27, 2022
third street sidewalk gilroy
A crumbling sidewalk next to a vacant lot on Third Street between Monterey and Eigleberry streets is considered to be in “very poor” condition by a city-commissioned inspection on sidewalks throughout Gilroy. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Survey: $7.7M needed to repair sidewalks

Council receives report on city-commissioned inspection

By: Erik Chalhoub
Nearly all of Gilroy’s 192 miles of public sidewalks are in good condition. But the roughly six miles of walkways that need to be repaired would cost the city $7.7 million over a period of 15 years.

The Gilroy City Council on Jan. 24 received the results of a sidewalk survey it commissioned in mid-2020. At that time, a split council approved a $142,890 contract with StreetScan Inc., which used video and artificial intelligence to assess sidewalk and curb ramp conditions throughout the city.

The inspection was conducted in the fall of 2021, according to city engineer Gary Heap.

A map prepared by StreetScan shows the majority of Gilroy’s sidewalks are rated either “excellent” or “good.” However, the conditions deteriorate in the older portions of the city, primarily in the residential areas around downtown.

Gilroy’s sidewalk repair program, which began in 1994, assists property owners with the cost of maintaining their sidewalks, including 100% of city tree-related expenses. Heap said the program typically burns through its funding relatively quickly every year, and currently has a backlog of more than 30 requests.

According to Heap, most of the damage found in the inspection was caused by roots from city trees, raising portions of the sidewalk and resulting in tripping hazards.

Heap said city staff will bring back a plan for council approval later this year that will address repairing swaths of sidewalks in an efficient manner.

gilroy sidewalk evaluation streetscan
A map from StreetScan shows the condition of public sidewalks throughout Gilroy. Map courtesy of StreetScan
