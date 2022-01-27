good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66.8 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 27, 2022
Article Search
san ysidro nueva vida park
San Ysidro Nueva Vida, shown here holding a meeting in 2019, has helped turn around the reputation of San Ysidro Park. Contributed photo
FeaturedNews

Council approves family center lease at San Ysidro Park

By: Erik Chalhoub
15
0

The Gilroy City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement Jan. 24 with the County of Santa Clara, First 5 and Catholic Charities to establish a First 5 Family Resource Center at San Ysidro Park.

Under the agreement, the county would pay $60,000 annually to lease the San Ysidro Cultural Center.

San Ysidro Park, once known as a hub for drug dealers and gang activity for years, has undergone a renaissance in recent memory. 

The South County Youth Task Force, consisting of South County city and school district officials, along with community organizations, worked to reopen the San Ysidro Cultural Center, offering various classes and events for young people and adults.

A large group of residents in the area, known as San Ysidro Nueva Vida, are also largely credited for shifting the park’s culture in a positive direction.

Recreation Manager Adam Henig said more work needs to be done, as the median household income of the East Gilroy neighborhood is less than half of that of the city as a whole. A child living in the area is twice as likely to live below the federal poverty level compared to others in the city, according to Henig.

The First 5 Family Resource Center will provide parenting workshops, health screenings and intervention support, among other programs.

First 5 Santa Clara County Chief Executive Officer Patricia Gardner said she was excited about the expanded opportunity in the city.

“This is going to help us provide even more services to the community of Gilroy,” she said.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Survey: $7.7M needed to repair sidewalks

Erik Chalhoub -
Nearly all of Gilroy’s 192 miles of public sidewalks...
News

Battle-rapper plans to bring dog rescue program to Gilroy

Staff Report -
Daniel Martinez hops out of his black Cadillac SRX...
Christopher High School

Marcques Anthony, Spencer Gorgulho in rarefied air with selection to Charlie Wedemeyer All-Star Game

Emanuel Lee -
By getting selected to the Charlie Wedemeyer All-Star Game,...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,642FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
third street sidewalk gilroy

Survey: $7.7M needed to repair sidewalks

adopt my block daniel martinez dog rescue

Battle-rapper plans to bring dog rescue program to Gilroy