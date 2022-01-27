Council approves family center lease at San Ysidro Park

The Gilroy City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement Jan. 24 with the County of Santa Clara, First 5 and Catholic Charities to establish a First 5 Family Resource Center at San Ysidro Park.

Under the agreement, the county would pay $60,000 annually to lease the San Ysidro Cultural Center.

San Ysidro Park, once known as a hub for drug dealers and gang activity for years, has undergone a renaissance in recent memory.

The South County Youth Task Force, consisting of South County city and school district officials, along with community organizations, worked to reopen the San Ysidro Cultural Center, offering various classes and events for young people and adults.

A large group of residents in the area, known as San Ysidro Nueva Vida, are also largely credited for shifting the park’s culture in a positive direction.

Recreation Manager Adam Henig said more work needs to be done, as the median household income of the East Gilroy neighborhood is less than half of that of the city as a whole. A child living in the area is twice as likely to live below the federal poverty level compared to others in the city, according to Henig.

The First 5 Family Resource Center will provide parenting workshops, health screenings and intervention support, among other programs.

First 5 Santa Clara County Chief Executive Officer Patricia Gardner said she was excited about the expanded opportunity in the city.

“This is going to help us provide even more services to the community of Gilroy,” she said.