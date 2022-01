A crew installs a replica El Camino Real bell in the paseo between Sixth and Fifth streets in downtown Gilroy on Jan. 28. The commemorative marker, measuring at 15 feet tall, was brought forth by Gilroy’s 150th anniversary committee as a way to recognize the city’s sesquicentennial in 2020. However, it faces opposition from the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, who say such markers symbolize enslavement of Native Americans during the Spanish colonization period.