Suspect arrested in string of burglaries

Hollister Police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of commercial burglaries that occurred over the last week.

At 9:22am Aug. 28, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Gateway Drive regarding a subject trespassing on the property, reads a press release from Hollister Police Department. Officers made contact with Alfonso Cruz, 35, of Gilroy. Police noticed Cruz was in possession of stolen property, which he was trying to hide.

Officers conducted an investigation and linked the property in Cruz’s possession to a burglary that occurred Aug. 27 on the 600 block of San Felipe Road, police said.

Alfonso Cruz

Upon continuing their investigation, officers identified Cruz as the suspect from a burglary at Isabella’s Hair Salon and Novias la Princesa—two businesses located on the 300 block of San Benito Street—that occurred last week.

Cruz was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony counts including vandalizing a car at Greenwood Chevrolet, and is currently being held at the San Benito County Jail, police said.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Hollister Police at (831) 638-4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.