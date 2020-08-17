Suspect sought in Murray Avenue homicide

The Gilroy Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday morning on the 7700 block of Murray Avenue.

The suspect is currently outstanding.

The murder weapon is believed to have been recovered at the scene.

Few details were released Monday afternoon. Gilroy Police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Silva at 408.846.0335 and reference case number 20-3753.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.