good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 12, 2021
Article Search
VACANT STRUCTURES A construction trailer and home at Christmas Hill Park are slated for demolition. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Vacant Christmas Hill Park home, trailer to be demolished

City accepting bids for Ranch Site work

By: Erik Chalhoub
315
0

The City of Gilroy has plans to demolish a dilapidated home and trailer that have been vacant for years at Christmas Hill Park.

The city will be accepting bids on Jan. 20 from contractors for the work that includes disposing of asbestos in the home.

The home sits next to the Miller Red Barn, which has been undergoing extensive work following a series of grants from Santa Clara County.

Richard Perino of the Miller Red Barn Association said the group has been working with the city for a few years to get the home and construction trailer removed, which have turned into a “hazard and eyesore.”

Over the years, vandals have stripped the home, which has attracted squatters. Photos from inside the home taken by inspectors show trash piled from floor to ceiling in some rooms, with evidence of a fire having sparked inside a bathroom.

The trailer on the property was once used by the Gilroy Garlic Festival, but has been rendered unusable due to heavy water damage.

According to a lead hazard report by Benchmark Environmental Engineering, the home was built in 1951. Perino estimated the home has been vacant since at least the late 1990s, when the City of Gilroy purchased the Ranch Site of Christmas Hill Park from the Filice family.

To view the call for bids, visit tinyurl.com/y4hy6bvu.

Avatar
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Sheriff’s office creates right-wing terror task force

Morgan Hill Times Staff -
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 12 announced it is assembling a “special task force” to investigate and combat right-wing terrorists.
Read more
Crime

Two suspects arrested after Morgan Hill burglary, carjacking, pursuit

Morgan Hill Times Staff -
A woman and her juvenile accomplice were arrested Friday after robbing a Morgan Hill department store, then carjacking a victim when they realized their getaway vehicle left them at the initial crime scene, police said.
Read more
COVID-19

Bay Area stay-home order extended indefinitely

Michael Moore -
Local business owners and city officials are bracing again for a prolonged stay-at-home order, which was indefinitely extended by state officials over the weekend as the Bay Area’s hospital capacity remains dangerously low.
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Sheriff’s office creates right-wing terror task force

Two suspects arrested after Morgan Hill burglary, carjacking, pursuit