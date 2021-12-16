good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
December 15, 2021
Article Search
wreaths across america mark turner gavilan hills memorial park
Mark Turner, seen here at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy, has been leading the South County Wreaths Across America effort for eight years. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Wreaths Across America returns to South County cemeteries

By: Staff Report
20
0

The South County Wreaths Across America effort will take place on Dec. 18, this time in person, and the public is invited to participate. 

Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom. The annual wreath-laying effort began in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery, and has grown to more than 2,500 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

Mark Turner, who brought this effort to Gilroy and Morgan Hill eight years ago, has been raising approximately $18,000 per year to ensure the more than 1,200 veterans who are buried in South County get a wreath placed on their graves.

When Turner learned about this opportunity, he said he knew this was the right thing to do and felt strongly that businesses and residents throughout South County would support such an effort. Turner said his father was a U.S. Marine and instilled a sense of patriotism in him and his brothers as they were growing up. 

“My father taught us love of country, respect for the American flag, and to honor current and former military personnel,” he said. “To some degree, leading the South County effort is not only a tribute to my father, but to a larger degree, it’s a tribute to all men and women who have served.”

The South County effort reached its fundraising goal this year, ensuring enough wreaths for Gilroy and Morgan Hill, according to Turner.

“We would not be able to do this each year without the generous donations of those who sponsor one wreath to those who sponsor 100 wreaths,” he said.

Those interested in participating in the wreath-laying ceremony on Dec. 18 at Gavilan Hills and St. Mary’s cemeteries in Gilroy need to arrive at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park, 1000 First St., at 9am. In Morgan Hill, the ceremony at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 250 Spring Ave., also begins at 9am.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Pickleball finds temporary home at Sunrise Park

Erik Chalhoub -
Following a spat between Gilroy’s tennis and pickleball players,...
Local News

Meet your next pet at adoption playroom

Michael Moore -
A local nonprofit animal rescue recently established a pop-up...
News

Gilroy resident goes ‘crazy’ with Christmas display

Erik Chalhoub -
To the casual observer, Rocci Cetani III’s West Eighth...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
sunrise park pickleball court tennis

Pickleball finds temporary home at Sunrise Park

Meet your next pet at adoption playroom