Gilroy Medical Supply closes

Gilroy Medical Supply, 7483 Monterey St., has shut its doors pending a future sale.

A sign posted on the downtown business’ window reads: “Business for sale. Closed indefinitely. Thank you.”

Gilroy Medical Supply carried products such as walkers, wheelchairs, medical legwear and more.

In a Facebook post, owner Lisa Richards said she decided to sell the building and business after more than a decade in operation. Richards added that she is moving out of state.

Burger chain expanding to Gilroy

BurgerIM, an international gourmet burger chain, is making its way to Gilroy.

The restaurant is moving into the Gilroy Premium Outlets at 681 Leavesley Road, Unit A011B. It has applied for a Type 47 license with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, that would allow it to sell beer and wine on site.

The listed owner for the Gilroy location is San Jose-based More Burgers Inc., with David Rigoberto Artola as the president.

BurgerIM, which allows hungry customers to choose their own patty, bun and toppings, bills itself as the “fastest-growing burger franchise,” with nearly 500 stores expected to be operating in the United States by the end of the year. Roughly 150 BurgerIMs are either open in California or coming soon.

An opening date for the Gilroy location is unknown, as BurgerIM officials did not respond to an inquiry as of press time.

Business expo approaches

Vendors are still sought for the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce’s business expo on Oct. 10.

Costumes and Commerce will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Gilroy Gardens.

The event will feature local vendors, including food, wine and Halloween treats.

Admission is $5. Gilroy Gardens rides and restaurants will not be in operation during the event.

For information, visit gilroy.org or call (408) 842-6437.

The Gilroy Chamber is also seeking nominations for its Spice of Life awards.

Nominees are needed for man and woman of the year, small and large business, educator, volunteer, non-profit and young professional.

The award recipients will be recognized at the annual Spice of Life awards ceremony on Feb. 1 at the Granada Theater in Morgan Hill.

The deadline is Oct. 4. For an application, visit gilroy.org or visit the Chamber office at 7471 Monterey St.

