good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66.9 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 12, 2022
Article Search
camino arroyo highway 152 project garlic industrial amazon delivery center farmland agriculture
Panattoni Development Company is looking to develop this farmland on Highway 152 near Camino Arroyo with a delivery center and warehouse. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Amazon purchases Gilroy farmland

Delivery center proposed for Highway 152 property

By: Erik Chalhoub
41
0

Online retail and web services giant Amazon purchased 60 acres of farmland in Gilroy, documents filed Dec. 22 with the county show.

According to the documents recorded by the Santa Clara County Clerk-Recorder’s Office, Amazon.com LLC purchased the land at the corner of Highway 152 and Camino Arroyo for $31 million from Machado Family Partners, in a sale facilitated by Colliers.

Colliers’ executive vice president John Machado represented Machado Family Partners in the sale. 

“The Machado Family is very pleased with the new ownership’s plans to develop a distribution hub on the property,” he said. “This will not only create jobs for the Gilroy community during the development and construction process but after the project is complete, providing efficient e-commerce solutions for Silicon Valley and beyond.”

A proposal to construct a delivery center and warehouse has been making its way through city approvals in recent months. Plans submitted to the city by Irvine-based Panattoni Development Company show a 143,153-square-foot delivery center building and a 266,220-square-foot warehouse on the site, in addition to more than 650 van parking spaces and various stormwater management basins.

The property runs along Highway 152, between HomeGoods in the Pacheco Pass Center and Recology South Valley’s facility. The proposal leaves a five-acre parcel open for a future commercial project at the intersection.

City officials have said Amazon is the expected tenant for the project, but the company has not confirmed that statement.

An Amazon representative did not return a request for comment as of press time. The company typically does not comment on its future plans.

The Gilroy Planning Commission gave its recommendation for the project in October after expressing concern over traffic.

But when the proposal was slated for City Council consideration in early December, Mayor Marie Blankley announced during the meeting that the applicant requested a postponement.

In a Dec. 9 letter to Senior Planner Kraig Tambornini, Panattoni Senior Development Manager Steve Beauchamp requested a 90-day hold on Project Garlic, as the project is named.

“We will be re-evaluating the project plan and will let you know within 90 days how we would like to proceed,” he wrote.

As of Jan. 7, city spokesperson Rachelle Bedell said no other decisions have been made and no meetings are currently scheduled regarding the project.

The property was originally acquired by John H. Machado and has been in the Machado family for three generations. Over the years, two owners within the ownership group, all members of the Machado family, were bought out by the four remaining co-owners. 

According to a press release from Colliers, the plans for the site have transformed throughout the past 30 years. The current ownership group inherited the property when it was farmland and protected under the Williamson Act, also known as the California Land Conservation Act of 1965. The Williamson Act enables local governments to enter into contracts with private landowners for the purpose of restricting specific parcels of land to agricultural or open space use. 

The ownership group eventually decided to remove the property from the Williamson act, a process that took 10 years, and later annexed it to the City of Gilroy, the press release states. 

The Machados then formed a Mello-Roos tax district with the adjacent property owners to raise funds for off-site improvements. The funds raised for offsite improvements were in the form of a bond district with 25 years of amortization. Final bond payments were made in 2021.

At one point 30 years ago, the ownership group entered a joint venture agreement with Kimball Small Properties to develop the land into “Garlic Country USA,” a concept that they hoped would become a music and entertainment destination similar to Branson, Missouri, according to the press release. Those plans, however, were never realized.

Later, the ownership group was approached about developing the property into a retail destination. They eventually created a subdivision map to divide the property into multiple parcels. 

Two years ago, the remaining owners decided to offer the property for sale to a single user or developer.

The purchase marks Amazon’s second land acquisition in Gilroy. In August 2020, Amazon purchased 66 acres of farmland in Gilroy under its data services subsidiary. The land is located on Camino Arroyo, just south of the Gilroy Premium Outlets and behind See Grins RV and the Gilroy Unified School District offices.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Christopher boys soccer team looks to ascend like it never has...

el camino real bell downtown gilroy paseo

Amah Mutsun Tribal Band urges Gilroy to rethink bell