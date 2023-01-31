AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am returns to action this week

MONTEREY—The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be jam packed once again with hundreds of spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite professional star athletes, actors or musicians battling it out on the golf course from Feb. 1-5.

“Building upon the rich tradition established by Bing Crosby and his celebrity friends, it is incredible to bring all these talented amateur golfers together for the week at Pebble Beach,” said Steve John, CEO of Monterey Peninsula Foundation, host of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “Add in the fact they are here to play in the most charitable tournament on the PGA Tour and it’s a win-win all the way around.”

Former San Francisco Giants standout and three-time World Series champion Buster Posey is expected to draw a big crowd during the tournament.

Former Los Angeles Lakers standout and NBA champion Pau Gasol, and international soccer standout Gareth Bale, who won five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, will make their first appearances in the event.

Other big-name professional athletes include Super Bowl champions Harris Barton and Steve Young of the San Francisco 49ers, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Marina native Ron Rivera, who won a title with the 1985 Chicago Bears and is current head coach of the Washington Commanders.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and retired NFL standouts Larry Fitzgerald and Alex Smith will all be joining the mix at Pebble Beach this week.

Allen, Fitzgerald, Smith along with Rodgers and Young will pair up with a PGA Tour professional to compete in Wednesday afternoon’s Chevron Challenge, which is a putting competition at The Hay putting course at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The teams will attempt to put five different holes starting at 12:30pm for a chance to win money that will go toward youth-serving nonprofits in Monterey County.

Other events on Wednesday at The Hay include the 3M Celebrity Challenge that will feature two teams of celebrities competing for an opportunity to win $125,000 for charity. Both teams are scheduled to tee off at 10:30am.

Amanda Balionis Renner is team captain for Team 1, which includes Wells Adams, Huey Lewis and Alfonso Ribiero.

They will take on Team 2, lead by Josh Duhamel and fellow teammates Bobby Bones, Scott Eastwood and Ray Romano.

Jason Bateman of the Emmy Award-winning crime drama series Ozark will make his debut. He will reunite with Emmy-nominated Will Arnett, who both starred in the series Arrested Development.

Bill Murray is making his annual return, as well as Chris O’Donnell, Michael Peña and former Miss America Kira Dixon.

The musicians include Nate Bargatze, Charles Kelly, Pat Monahan, Lukas Nelson, Jake Owen, Eric Church, Illenium, Ben Rector, ScHoolBoyQ and Darius Rucker.

American rapper Macklemore, who’s also a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders and won the MLS title in 2019 during his first season of his investment, will make his return to Monterey.

This year’s lineup will also see a return from Thomas Keller, a renowned chef with seven Michelin Stars under his belt and won multiple awards from the James Beard Foundation including Best Chef in America in 1997.

The Cisco Million Dollar Hole-in-One for Charity will feature celebrities taking a crack at acing the second hole at The Hay starting at 2pm.

Last year, it was Keller who earned $600,000 after his shot landed 4 feet, 7 inches away from the hole, which is a replica of hole No. 7 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

General admission prices range from $50-95. To purchase tickets, visit the event’s website at attpbgolf.com/tickets/