City honors late Gilroyan with room dedication

The Gilroy City Council agreed Feb. 27 to name a classroom in the Gilroy Senior Center after Theodore “Ted” Carpenetti, an active participant of the center who died in July 2022 at the age of 105.

Carpenetti lived in Gilroy since the mid-1940s, following his service in the Navy during World War II, according to a letter from the Gilroy Senior Advisory Board.

After settling in Gilroy, he worked as the park maintenance manager for the city.

Carpenetti frequented the Senior Center, and was well-known among his fellow members.

“He was described by his peers as ‘warm, friendly, kind and generous,’” reads the letter from the board. “Personable and joyous, he was known to always greet newcomers to the Senior Center and participated in many of the senior programs.”

Carpenetti’s relatives delivered a $4,000 donation to the center on his behalf after his passing. Carpenetti also made various donations to the center over the years, most recently when he turned 100, according to the board.

A plaque and photograph of Carpenetti will be on display inside the classroom.