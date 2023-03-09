good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
52.6 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 9, 2023
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Gilroy Foundation director search; library book sale

By: Staff Report
34
0

Gilroy Foundation opens search for next executive director

Gilroy Foundation is seeking nominations and applications for the position of executive director.

Celebrating 43 years, Gilroy Foundation was founded to help meet the community in the specific areas of health, education, recreation, technology, culture and civic services.

The foundation provides a way for individuals, families and corporations to come together to build an endowment that will last in perpetuity.

For information, visit gilroyfoundation.org.

The executive director job description and application process can be found at npag.com/gilroy-exec-director.

Book sale returns March 11

The Friends of Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

The next sale is March 11.

Books will be $5 per bag for members and $8 a bag for non-members.

The Friends are looking for several people to help in the bookstore and the book sales. To inquire, email Jo at [email protected]

The Isabel Jewell Bookstore is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1-3pm, Wednesday from 1-4pm, Thursday from 10am to 3pm and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10am to 1pm.

Young artists highlighted in new exhibit

The Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St., is presenting artwork by the young students of Diane Wallace.

Wallace’s students range in age from 5 to well past retirement. She offers a variety of classes at her rural Morgan Hill studio.

Several of her students have gone on to become top students at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, and many have received scholarships to other art schools as well, according to the Gilroy Center for the Arts.

The exhibit opens March 11 and runs through April 29. An opening reception is scheduled for March 18 from 1-4pm.

The public is invited to stop by the center during operating hours to vote for their favorite artwork. The winner will receive a $25 gift card from Michaels.

Wedding Expo set for March 26

The Gilroy Dream Wedding Expo, presented by Visit Gilroy, returns on March 26 at the Gilroy Lodge on the Hill, 2765 Hecker Pass Road.

Brides and grooms, along with friends and family, are all invited to attend. This event will feature a range of exhibitors plus music, tastings and contest giveaways.

For information, visit gilroyweddingexpo.com, or stop by California Welcome Center Gilroy at 8155-6 Arroyo Circle.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

California’s snowpack continues to grow

Staff Report -
The state’s continuous stormy weather is only making California’s...
News

Gilroy Gardens opens March 25 with new event

Staff Report -
The 2023 season at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park...
News

City honors late Gilroyan with room dedication

Staff Report -
The Gilroy City Council agreed Feb. 27 to name...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
902FollowersFollow
2,598FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
diablo mountain range snow gilroy

California’s snowpack continues to grow

gilroy gardens sign hecker pass road fantastical flowers

Gilroy Gardens opens March 25 with new event