Local Scene: Gilroy Foundation director search; library book sale

Gilroy Foundation opens search for next executive director

Gilroy Foundation is seeking nominations and applications for the position of executive director.

Celebrating 43 years, Gilroy Foundation was founded to help meet the community in the specific areas of health, education, recreation, technology, culture and civic services.

The foundation provides a way for individuals, families and corporations to come together to build an endowment that will last in perpetuity.

For information, visit gilroyfoundation.org.

The executive director job description and application process can be found at npag.com/gilroy-exec-director.

Book sale returns March 11

The Friends of Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

The next sale is March 11.

Books will be $5 per bag for members and $8 a bag for non-members.

The Friends are looking for several people to help in the bookstore and the book sales. To inquire, email Jo at [email protected]

The Isabel Jewell Bookstore is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1-3pm, Wednesday from 1-4pm, Thursday from 10am to 3pm and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10am to 1pm.

Young artists highlighted in new exhibit

The Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St., is presenting artwork by the young students of Diane Wallace.

Wallace’s students range in age from 5 to well past retirement. She offers a variety of classes at her rural Morgan Hill studio.

Several of her students have gone on to become top students at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, and many have received scholarships to other art schools as well, according to the Gilroy Center for the Arts.

The exhibit opens March 11 and runs through April 29. An opening reception is scheduled for March 18 from 1-4pm.

The public is invited to stop by the center during operating hours to vote for their favorite artwork. The winner will receive a $25 gift card from Michaels.

Wedding Expo set for March 26

The Gilroy Dream Wedding Expo, presented by Visit Gilroy, returns on March 26 at the Gilroy Lodge on the Hill, 2765 Hecker Pass Road.

Brides and grooms, along with friends and family, are all invited to attend. This event will feature a range of exhibitors plus music, tastings and contest giveaways.

For information, visit gilroyweddingexpo.com, or stop by California Welcome Center Gilroy at 8155-6 Arroyo Circle.