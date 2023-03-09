good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 9, 2023
gilroy gardens sign hecker pass road fantastical flowers
Gilroy Gardens' entrance sign on Hecker Pass Road is decked out with colorful flowers for its new Fantastical Flowers Spring Celebration event, opening March 25. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Gilroy Gardens opens March 25 with new event

By: Staff Report
The 2023 season at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park will get off to a colorful start in March with a new event: the Fantastical Flowers Spring Celebration. 

This two-month event will feature brightly colored blossoms, larger-than-life silk sculptures, and floral-themed food and family activities throughout the park.

From opening day on March 25 through May 29, the park’s gardens will be transformed with blooms big and small in every color of the rainbow. As guests stroll through the park, they’ll encounter colorful beds full of spring flowers in bloom as well as silk flower sculptures created by master artisans. A human-size “birdhouse” will greet guests as they cross over the flower-festooned Sycamore Bridge.

In addition to enjoying the park’s 40-plus rides and attractions, guests will also discover spring-themed family games and activity stations where they can create colorful art, plant flowers to take home, and learn more about the life cycles of flowers, birds and insects. 

Live entertainment will be provided by “The Flower Buds” in an interactive drumming and comedy performance. Restaurants and carts throughout the park will offer floral-themed food and beverages. 

The Fantastical Flowers Spring Celebration at Gilroy Gardens will be open to the public on weekends and select weekdays from March 25 through May 29. An exclusive Preview Day will be held on March 18 for 2023 Premium Members only.

For information, visit gilroygardens.org.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

