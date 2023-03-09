Gilroy Gardens opens March 25 with new event

The 2023 season at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park will get off to a colorful start in March with a new event: the Fantastical Flowers Spring Celebration.

This two-month event will feature brightly colored blossoms, larger-than-life silk sculptures, and floral-themed food and family activities throughout the park.

From opening day on March 25 through May 29, the park’s gardens will be transformed with blooms big and small in every color of the rainbow. As guests stroll through the park, they’ll encounter colorful beds full of spring flowers in bloom as well as silk flower sculptures created by master artisans. A human-size “birdhouse” will greet guests as they cross over the flower-festooned Sycamore Bridge.

In addition to enjoying the park’s 40-plus rides and attractions, guests will also discover spring-themed family games and activity stations where they can create colorful art, plant flowers to take home, and learn more about the life cycles of flowers, birds and insects.

Live entertainment will be provided by “The Flower Buds” in an interactive drumming and comedy performance. Restaurants and carts throughout the park will offer floral-themed food and beverages.

The Fantastical Flowers Spring Celebration at Gilroy Gardens will be open to the public on weekends and select weekdays from March 25 through May 29. An exclusive Preview Day will be held on March 18 for 2023 Premium Members only.

For information, visit gilroygardens.org.