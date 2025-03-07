Food insecurity is a growing crisis that affects millions of people across the world. It is not just a problem of developing nations; even in wealthy countries, many individuals and families struggle to access enough nutritious food. This issue is exacerbated by economic instability, climate change and social inequalities.

It is time for governments, businesses and individuals to take decisive action to combat food insecurity and ensure that no one goes hungry.

At its core, food insecurity refers to the lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the situation, pushing millions into poverty and straining food supply chains. Rising inflation and supply chain disruptions continue to make food less affordable for many households.

Moreover, marginalized communities, including low-income families, the elderly and children, are disproportionately affected, exacerbating existing health and economic disparities.

According to Vicky Martin, director of community engagement at St. Joseph’s Family Center in Gilroy, more and more families are taking advantage of their program. More than 18,000 different clients took advantage of the free food last year compared to about 15,000 the prior year. Compare that to the 6,500 who used the service in 2018-19 and the need is obvious.

“The prolonged effects of enduring the high cost of living in our area (rents, utilities, food, etc.) has taken a toll on families, depleting any reserves they may have had,” she said. “We have found that the first things to be sacrificed from the family budget in order to pay rent and necessary bills are food and medicine. This is why so many are turning to their local food pantry for support.”

With the cost of eggs/dairy, meat, etc. continuing to rise, the amount they receive from the regional food bank, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley (SHSV), has decreased.

“Local food pantries keep a community healthy and strong,” Martin said. “Providing food for those who are struggling with financial insecurity allows them to focus on other areas in their budget and is a necessary component in the efforts to prevent homelessness.

One of the primary causes of food insecurity is poverty. When people cannot afford food, their nutrition suffers, leading to long-term health problems such as malnutrition, obesity, and chronic diseases. Inadequate wages, unemployment, and rising living costs further compound this crisis, making it increasingly difficult for struggling families to put food on the table.

Climate change also plays a significant role in food insecurity. Extreme weather conditions, such as droughts, floods, and hurricanes, destroy crops and disrupt food production. Farmers face declining yields, which leads to higher prices and food shortages. Sustainable agricultural practices, investment in resilient farming techniques, and policies that address environmental impacts must be prioritized to combat these challenges.

Addressing food insecurity requires a multi-faceted approach. Governments must strengthen social safety nets, such as food assistance programs, school meal initiatives, and affordable housing policies, to ensure that vulnerable populations receive the support they need. Businesses and corporations must step up by reducing food waste, supporting local farmers, and investing in sustainable food production. Individuals can contribute by donating to food banks, advocating for policy changes, and supporting local and sustainable food sources.

Food insecurity is not an isolated issue—it is a humanitarian crisis that affects economic stability, public health, and social equity. If we fail to act, the consequences will be devastating for millions of people worldwide. We must come together as a global community to ensure that access to nutritious food is a fundamental right for all, not a privilege for a few.

St. Joseph’s Family Center

7950 Church St., Suite A

408-842-6662, Ext. 30

https://stjosephsgilroy.org/