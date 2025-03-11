Visit Gilroy’s new website aims to inspire tourists and locals

Visit Gilroy (https://visitgilroy.com/) this week presented its newly launched website, which is designed to showcase Gilroy as a must-visit destination and make trip planning easier than ever, according to the local organization.

With a colorful, modern design and enhanced functionality, the new website puts Gilroy’s unique charm and diverse tourism offerings front and center while improving accessibility and engagement with the local community.

The website features a “seamless user experience,” dynamic content and easy-to-use tools to help visitors discover all that Gilroy has to offer, Visit Gilroy said. From world renowned wineries and family friendly attractions like Gilroy Gardens, to the city’s growing arts scene and historic downtown, the new platform highlights Gilroy’s travel-worthy assets “in an engaging and intuitive way.”

Through the website, Visit Gilroy has an all new customer relationship management system, or CRM, which makes it easy for the nonprofit’s staff to keep track of visitors in a database and contact them through their email newsletter.

“This new website is a game-changer for Gilroy,” said Frank Johnson, Executive Director at Visit Gilroy. “Not only does it make planning a visit easier, but it also strengthens our connection with the local community and our tourism partners.”

Some key features of the new site include:

• Enhanced Destination Experience: The website positions Gilroy as a true geographic hub for visitors, with easy access to Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Jose and the San Francisco Bay Area, Visit Gilroy said in a press release.

• Showcasing Local Attractions: Highlights include wineries, the iconic Gilroy Gardens, the Gilroy Premium Outlets, taprooms and breweries, diverse restaurants, the vibrant downtown, outdoor recreation, arts and culture and Gilroy’s rich history.

• Themed Experiences & Trails: Visitors can explore curated itineraries, including the popular Wine & Taco Trail, the new Mural & Ale Trail and wedding venue highlights that showcase Gilroy’s historic charm and picturesque settings.

• Easy Hotel Booking: A built-in booking widget makes reserving hotel accommodations simple and convenient.

• Accessibility & Inclusivity: The site includes ADA-friendly features and a language translation tool to ensure non-English speakers can easily navigate and explore Gilroy’s offerings.

• Community Engagement: Local residents can use the website events calendar to stay informed about upcoming events, festivals, and happenings.

Visit Gilroy, the destination marketing organization for the city, worked in partnership with Simpleview to build the new site. The Visit Gilroy team also operates the California Welcome Center in town, where visitors can interact with the new website at a kiosk.

“Our goal as always is to show visitors the best that Gilroy has to offer, and now our website does that, too,” Johnson said. “It’s also easier to update and more user-friendly for our team, which is a time and money saver. We’re really happy with how it has turned out, and we invite everyone to visit it and explore.”