Fashion retailer opens

Fashion retailer H&M Hennes and Mauritz Inc. opened Jan. 16 in the Gilroy Premium Outlets.

The new 24,000-square-foot location at the outlets will join the 83 other H&M destinations in the state.

It includes collections for women and men, with a separate “shop in shop” section for accessories. This location also carries the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.

The store is expected to employ 20 people.

H&M is located at 681 Leavesley Road in Gilroy. For information, call 855.466.7467.

Application period opens for outlets’ scholarships

Gilroy Premium Outlets owner Simon Property Group launched the application period for its National Scholarship Program.

Scholarship recipients are eligible for a one-time $1,500 scholarship, which may be applied to tuition at an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school. Students who will be graduating high school in 2020 and live in the community surrounding the Gilroy Premium Outlets are eligible.

Consumers can support the Simon Youth Foundation by purchasing an SYF Visa Simon Giftcard. One dollar from the sale of each gift card directly funds the foundation’s scholarship and graduation programs.

In addition, shoppers can opt to donate a Simon Giftcard balance to SYF.

The scholarships awarded are funded largely by Simon Property Group employee and shopper donations.

Since 2016, Gilroy Premium Outlets has awarded scholarships to four high school seniors in Gilroy through the scholarship program.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 19. For information, visit syf.org/scholarships.

Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]

