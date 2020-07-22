Gilroy Police: Catalytic converter thefts on the rise

Gilroy Police have reported a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the city recently.

According to police, the thieves have been targeting Toyota vehicles, in particular the Prius model, as the catalytic converter is easy to remove. These parts are a target because of the rare metals they contain and the money paid for them at recycling centers.

A catalytic converter controls exhaust emissions on vehicles. The cost to replace the part ranges from $2,000-$3,000 and could take weeks to get a new catalytic converter due to high demand caused by the recent thefts, police said.

Police advised residents who own a late model Toyota vehicle to park it inside a garage, or in a secure or well-lit location at night.