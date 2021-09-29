good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 29, 2021
OpinionGuest View

Guest View: Are we invisible?

By: An Open Letter from the Gilroy Community
We are people of all genders, of Ohlone, Black, Filipino, Portuguese, Mexican/Chicano, Chinese and Japanese heritage. We have grown prunes, sugar beets, tobacco, apricots, tomatoes, chili peppers, onion, corn, cucumbers, raspberries, grapes, cherries, and run dairy farms. In 2020, 43 different languages were spoken in the family homes of students in our elementary schools. Many of our non-white families have been in Gilroy for up to 14 generations, yet we are not included in the art or contents of the time capsule created to commemorate the sesquicentennial anniversary of Gilroy. 

Carol Peters is a respected and talented local artist with deep roots in the community and a personal history of working with students of all backgrounds in our schools. However, although the artist was directed to “give the residents in 2070 a feel of what Gilroy was like in 2020,” the capsule is disturbingly devoid of ethnic diversity and does not feel to us like an accurate depiction of our community. 

Through the lens of this artwork it would seem that Gilroy is a place populated entirely by Italian-Americans and white cowboys, with garlic as the only crop. Where are the people who plant, harvest and process that garlic? Why is there no reflection of our rich and diverse cultures, the generations of hard-working families employed in our canneries and fields, or the trailblazing women of our community who have made history? (In fact, there is no depiction of women at all.) Where are our veterans—our grandfathers, fathers, brothers and sons in every war, who gave their lives for our freedom? 

This is not the Gilroy that we know and love, nor does it include the people that we see everyday and count among our neighbors, friends, coworkers and family-members. Without farmworkers, cannery workers, artists, musicians, restaurateurs, farmers, beauticians, mechanics, butchers, dairy farmers, vaqueros, veterans or trailblazers, it would not be Gilroy at all. Are we invisible? 

People of color have not only harvested the crops, but contributed to every sector and industry, providing Gilroy with the economic growth and development that created the community that we know and thrive in today. Those of us who grew up here, stayed and raised our children here, built our professional lives here, volunteered and contributed to the diverse beauty of our festivals, community events and civic organizations are missing from this lens. We continue to contribute, and yet we are forgotten. 

We are disappointed and hurt that our neighbors and friends on this committee do not see us. As the Sesquicentennial Committee was choosing a newspaper article to teach future generations about the Covid-19 pandemic, the people who are not represented in the capsule—essential workers, largely people of color—were risking their lives, day in and day out, to plant, pick, process, deliver, stock, sell and serve the food and essential items we all relied on, to staff the hospital, to care for our elders, to clean and sanitize workplaces and homes to keep our community safe. 

Although the committee was appointed by the previous mayor, and the time capsule created with private funds, the choice to display the time capsule in Gilroy’s City Hall makes it of public concern and implies the City of Gilroy’s endorsement. It is therefore incumbent upon the City of Gilroy to take responsibility for this misrepresentation of the hardworking and diverse people of Gilroy, and to take action to honor all Gilroyans with full inclusion in the story of our shared history. The time to retire the myth of an all-white Gilroy is now, just as the time to exclude women, Ohlone, Black, Filipino, Portuguese, Chicano/Mexicano, Chinese and Japanese people has long since passed. 

We ask that the current City Council request that the Sesquicentennial Celebration committee reconvene with additional members that represent and reflect the beautiful and diverse profile of our community, that can advocate for a complete and inclusive telling of our story, and that will work with the talented artist to create art that is truly reflective of the character, culture and diversity of all of the people of Gilroy in 2020. 

This column was signed by:

Linda Marquez 

Sally Armendariz 

Barbara delVillar 

Esperanza Cid 

Frank Nunez 

Art Barron 

Eleanor Padron 

Tina Chavarria 

Rachel Perez 

Maria Sanchez 

Elaine Stapleton 

Toni Bowles 

Eva Chavarria 

Gabriel Lerma Duenas 

John Perez 

Mark Esparza 

Guillermo Tlacayaotzin Suarez 

Rita Gutierrez-Fisher 

Vanessa Ashford 

Mark Ashford 

Sandie Silva Lovecchio 

Jan Bernstein-Chargin 

Maria Cid 

Michelle Lerma-Rodriguez 

Capt. Gilbert Rodriguez 

Domingo Armendariz 

Mark Resendez 

Caroline Villalobos 

Joanne Fierro 

Mark Segovia 

Martha Garcia 

Linda Piceno 

Anastasia Boyd 

Norma Sanchez 

Corrina Chavarria 

Itzel Medina 

Jovanny Resendez 

Phillip Castro 

Ralphy Retiz 

Jadyn Castro 

Eliana Magallanez 

Sam Brown 

John Perales 

Kelaia Acevedo 

Ester and Augustin Santiago 

Jesus Urias 

Carlos Flores 

Nuemi Guzman-Flores 

Liz Garcia 

Gloria Magana 

Sylvia Mendoza 

Amber Emburton 

Cesar Munoz 

Basil Romero 

Marie Miceli Romero 

Jasmine Ledesma 

Carissa Purnell 

Sal and Annie Tomasello 

Gloria Lopez 

Evelia Morales Rosso 

Adilene Jezabel Moreno 

Lupe Arellano 

Salena Vaca 

Robert Garza 

Noel Lara 

Bruno Lara 

Robert Vaca 

Ray Sandoval 

Robert Dimas 

Luz Diaz 

Larry Lerma 

Claudia Escareno 

Ricardo Orozco

An Open Letter from the Gilroy Community

