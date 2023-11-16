60.2 F
November 18, 2023
Fred Tovar. Contributed photo
Guest View, Fred Tovar: Saluting the pillars of Gilroy

As we bid farewell to 2023, I, Fred M. Tovar, a proud member of the Gilroy City Council, would like to take a moment to extend profound gratitude to the unsung heroes who relentlessly contribute to the well-being and vitality of our community—the dedicated volunteers. Whether they generously offer their time and expertise to committees, boards, commissions or city events, these individuals embody the spirit of selflessness and community service, significantly enhancing Gilroy for all its residents.

Expressing sincere appreciation for the invaluable contributions of our volunteers, I warmly join the community in acknowledging their tireless efforts and unwavering dedication that have played a pivotal role in shaping the character and resilience of our beloved city.

Volunteers serve as the backbone of any thriving community, and Gilroy is no exception. From orchestrating city-wide events to participating in crucial committees that drive positive change, these individuals epitomize the true essence of civic engagement. Their passion for community improvement resonates through the projects they undertake, leaving a lasting positive impact.

One of the most remarkable aspects of volunteering in Gilroy is the array of opportunities available. Whether engaged in local government through advisory boards and commissions, offering a helping hand at community events, or contributing to specialized committees, volunteers play a pivotal role in shaping the policies and initiatives that impact us all.

Reflecting on the myriad contributions of our volunteers, it becomes evident that their efforts extend far beyond the confines of their designated roles. They are not mere participants; they are architects of positive change, catalysts for community growth, and guardians of the values that render Gilroy a unique and cherished place to call home.

Emphasizing the profound impact volunteers have on the city’s development, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment. Our volunteers are the unsung heroes of Gilroy, contributing their time, energy and expertise to enhance the quality of life for everyone in our community. Their selflessness and dedication do not go unnoticed, and on behalf of the City Council, I extend a heartfelt thank you to each and every volunteer who has played a part in making Gilroy the wonderful city it is.

It is imperative to recognize that volunteers not only contribute to the visible aspects of our community but also create a ripple effect that permeates the very fabric of our society. By fostering a sense of unity, resilience and shared responsibility, volunteers inspire others to actively engage in community building, creating a positive feedback loop that amplifies the impact of their efforts.

As we wrap up 2023, let us collectively applaud the spirit of volunteerism that flows through the veins of Gilroy. To our volunteers, your dedication does not go unnoticed, and the City Council extends its deepest gratitude for your selfless service. Your passion for making a difference exemplifies the true strength of our community, and as we embark on a new year, I eagerly anticipate continuing this journey of growth, collaboration and shared success.

Thank you for being the heartbeat of Gilroy—the driving force behind our progress and the embodiment of the community spirit that sets us apart.

As we celebrate the accomplishments of the past year, let us carry the spirit of volunteerism into the future, ensuring that Gilroy remains a shining example of what a community can achieve when its residents come together for the greater good.

Fred M. Tovar, M.Ed. is a Gilroy City Councilmember.

Support Local Journalism
