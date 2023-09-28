80.8 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
September 28, 2023
Article Search
OpinionLetters

Letter: City is committed to fire department

By: Jimmy Forbis and Jim Wyatt
47
0

On Sept. 23, the labor union representing Gilroy Firefighters (IAFF, Local 2805) released a letter asking for the community’s help. In that letter, the City was asked to “increase the number of firefighters on duty per day from nine to 12 to serve ALL parts of the city fairly and equitably.” Simply put, the union is asking the City to provide full-time staffing at the Santa Teresa District fire station. 

On Sept. 26, the City issued an open letter to the Gilroy community in response to the Gilroy Firefighters’ letter. The letter may be found on the City’s website with a link on the front page, and can be directly accessed at tinyurl.com/3utwjhbe. 

The Gilroy City Administrator and Gilroy Fire Chief are dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of all Gilroyans. The City’s current labor contract with Local 2805 is to have a minimum of nine firefighters on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The City often exceeds that minimum and, at times, has 12 firefighters on duty—especially during peak times (most notably wildland fire seasons). It is management’s duty to ensure that coverage is provided throughout the City when needed and that these decisions are justified by the service demand and available qualified personnel while utilizing resources within the City’s current budget. 

Determining the necessary resources for medical response and fire protection is based largely on the call volume for each fire station. The City has four fire stations. With only 6% of the City’s service demand, it would not be prudent to mandate that the Fire Chief staff the Santa Teresa station full-time. 

The City has routinely staffed the Santa Teresa station with at least two firefighters for 12 hours a day during the peak call times of 8am to 8pm. Staffing the Santa Teresa station during times of low service demand (only 6% of the City’s call volume) is not fiscally responsible. Consistent with the City’s commitment to ensure service levels, the City’s Fire Chief will continue to upstaff that station when the call volume dictates or during wildland fire danger consistent with the data. 

The City’s total investment in the Gilroy Fire Department over four years is approximately $7.9 million, and an additional $2.7 million has been allocated in overtime in fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024. 

We are proud of our Fire Department as they provide a high level of service and achieve great results, including one of the nation’s highest cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) save rates. Nationally, the CPR save rate is only 3%. In Santa Clara County, the CPR save rate increases to 6%. The City of Gilroy fire department has an astonishing 60% CPR save rate. Our department is a model for others to follow. 

The City welcomes a healthy discussion about the status of our fire department. Addressing specific issues allows for better performance and better patient outcomes. There are many variables in providing fire protection and medical services—minimum staffing is just one of them.

Jimmy Forbis is the Gilroy City Administrator and Jim Wyatt is the Gilroy Fire Chief.

Jimmy Forbis and Jim Wyatt

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Save our republic

My name is James V. Simoni of Johnson &...
Letters

Letters to the Editor: Fourth train in Gilroy; memorial rebuild

Opening more travel options for locals I wish to commend...
Guest View

Mayor’s Update: Virtual public commenting dilutes Gilroy’s voices

City council meetings are the heart of local government....

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
1,052FollowersFollow
2,591FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
ruben dario villa la ofrenda festival

Inaugural La Ofrenda Festival supports new scholarship

San Martin/Gwinn Elementary School Girl Scout Troop 62658 buddy bench

Girl Scouts install ‘Buddy Bench’ at San Martin/Gwinn school